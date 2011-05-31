Barco Expands Presence in Canada

Rancho Cordova, CA--Barco is promoting its expanded Canadian service offerings and extended Canadian team at ShowCanada.

In addition to delivering a range of both 2K and 4K DCI-compliant digital cinema projectors, Barco's presence in the region is bolstered by an expanded network of local parts depots across the country that provide 24/7/365 response, including the ability to ship parts via overnight delivery and counter-to-counter or "next flight out" service.

"We already knew that Barco had the best technology in the industry, and their ability to rapidly deliver parts within Canada, even to our remote location, really gave us comfort that we had selected the right partner," said Clermont Labrie, owner of Cinema Princesse Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec, Canada.

"Our Canadian Barco team is 100 percent available to serve our customers, offering a locally-based, and easily accessible approach to sales, service and support, ensuring the best possible experience for our Canadian customers," said Danny Sergeant, VP of sales and managing director for Barco Canada. "We are very excited about the growth in Canada and looking forward to supporting these progressive exhibitors who are making the leap to digital cinema."