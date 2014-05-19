BTX and Atlona Team Up to Offer Transmitter Wall Plate and Floor Box Options

The What: BTX Technologies has expanded their partnership with Atlona to broaden the HDVS Extender/Scaler Family offering to include multiple transmitter wall plate and floor box options.

The What Else: Atlona’s HDVS family of HDMI and VGA/Audio products functions as a complete input selection and control solution, designed to smooth the transition from analog to digital displays in schools and businesses. While the use of HDMI computers, Blu-ray players and document cameras are widely used, there are still legacy VGA computers still in use. The HDVS family supports both. The family includes a selection of transmitters, receivers, and switches.

In order to better accommodate décor and end user requirements for additional connectivity, BTX’s metalwork division together with Atlona’s engineering department, designed new options for the Atlona Transmitter Wall Plate. Options include two-gang black aluminum, clear aluminum, white laminate, and black laminate. All versions are available with front button control or no front button control. Each plate option includes all the Atlona electronics, and is fully covered under the Atlona Advantage 10-year limited warranty.

The Why: “We are pleased to partner with BTX to offer customers a significant array of face plate options for our award winning HDVS- HDBaseT transmitter. Each installation is different and often requires customization to fit end-user requirements. Now we can enable technology integrators with additional tools to ensure their success.” — Ilya Khayn, president of Atlona

