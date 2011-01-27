DSE New Product Pavilion

- David Keene– Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2011 (Feb. 22-25, Las Vegas) has just announced the “line-up” of products to be featured in its “New Product Pavilion”. Of course, many will ask “why these particular products, out of hundreds at the show?” Many shows do this, with a “Pavilion” or “Showcase” of selected new stuff, usually in a lobby or some prominent space on the floor. Grounded in show politics and show floor jockeying for position as they always are, these kind of showcases still offer a glimpse of what’s hot– at least on that day, at that show. According to a press release from DSE today, “DSE's New Product Pavilion will feature dozens of new and innovative products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand, including:
- Adder Corporation's AdderLink LPV Line Powered Video Extender
- Aerva's Widgets: Social Media Collection
- AOpen America's MP67-D Wireless Extender
- Audio Authority's HD-IP Digital Video via Ethernet Transmitter/Receiver
- Aurora Multimedia's NXT-470 Hybrid In-wall Touch Panel
- Axiometek Display Solutions' 42" Industrial Grade DS DSH-142
- Black Box Network's iCOMPEL HD DS Applicance (Drag & Drop Content Manager)
- BrightSign's TD1012 Table Top Display Tower
- Caltron Industries' MP-02Z Network MPEG Player with Zoning Options
- Capital Networks' Audience 4.0 Software Creation Platform
- Chief Manufacturing's flexible FUISION Portrait Pull-out Mounts
- CyberResearch's CYRAQ 1000 Sunlight-Readable Outdoor LCD Display
- Daktronics' IPTV (Internet Protocol) Solution
- Dataprobe's iBoot-G2 that "Auto-reboots" during a power outage
- DFI Technologies' Media Engine M110 HD Video Player
- Display System International's Video Information HD Media Player
- DT Research's WebDT MutliScreen Appliance MS200 that Powers Multiple Screens
- Emerson Network Power's FilterPro Power Filter & Surge Suppressor
- Gefen's GefenPRO ELD Extender for HDMI over CAT5 with POL
- iBase Technology's Signature Book S1-18 Public Display Media Player with Fusion Accelerated Processor and Low Thermal Footprint
- Intelix's DIGI-HD-COAX Media Player
- ITS ScreenEnclosure's Exterior Menu Board Enclosure
- LG-One's SuperSign Premier-S Turnkey DS Package for Small Business
- Lumimo's LEDUBE-LED Brick Display Expression System for Video Walls
- MagicBox's Room Roster 10.4 Messaging System to Display Event Schedules
- Microspace Communications' Velocity Cellcast Wireless Distribution System
- NEC Display Solutions' X461S LED Backlit Large Screen Display
- Omnivex Corporation's GPSLink Content Delivery System for Moving Vehicles
- Premier Mounts' LMV: Video Wall Flat Panel Framing System
- SVSi's voLANte VTT114 Transcoder Capable of Supporting Unlimited Locations
- Visix Digital Content Management System
- WAND Corporation's Interactive Digital Nutritional Information Promo Board
- Wifarer's Wifarer Mobile Phone-based Software System
