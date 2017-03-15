Broadcast Pix Adds Native Facebook Live Support to Integrated Production Switchers

Broadcast Pix has announced its integrated production switchers now offer native support for Facebook Live. Available this spring, the upgrade will be included in all new switchers and as a free upgrade for switchers currently under warranty.

Before, Broadcast Pix users would have to login to Facebook, then copy and paste a stream key that changed with every session to allow streaming to begin. Now, Flint, Granite, Mica, and Roadie integrated production switchers allow users to login to Facebook Live once and select a page for live video streaming. Subsequent sessions begin simply with the touch of a button, so there is no interruption in their existing workflow.

Broadcast Pix already offers support for all RTMP sites, as well as native support for Ustream and Livestream. Content distribution networks (CDNs) like Facebook Live provide local governments, companies, houses of worship, and other organizations a practical way to share press conferences and other events.

“We’re excited to support our customers with an even easier way to share their live video via social media,” said Kevin Prince, CEO, Broadcast Pix. “This represents the future of live streaming, and it’s important that we take advantage of every opportunity to provide further integration within our systems. The combination of Facebook Live and Broadcast Pix is powerful. It enables users to simply and cost effectively personalize and broaden their reach in real time.”

Systems no longer under warranty can add Facebook Live support and additional new functionality with a $995 upgrade to Version 6.0 software.