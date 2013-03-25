Hitachi Introduces Two New 3LCD Projectors

The What: Hitachi is introducing two new 3LCD projectors, the CP-X3030WN and CP-X2530WN, which offer superior image quality, connectivity, and ease of use including iPad compatibility, making them ideal for a wide range of business, educational and commercial applications.



Hitachi CP-X2530WN.

The What Else: The CP-X3030WN delivers 3,200 lumens and the CP-X2530WN provides 2,700 lumens, while both incorporate Hitachi’s Intelligent Eco ImageCare energy-saving technology that actively controls lamp power between 36 and 100 percent, delivering less power to the lamp during darker scenes and more during brighter scenes to conserve energy use and extend lamp life. The CP-X3030WN and CP-X2530WN deliver up to a 4000:1 contrast ratio for bright, vivid colors and sharp images.

Both projectors provide a full array of AV connectivity options including HDMI, component, composite, and S-video inputs, with RGB inputs and outputs, audio connections, and an RS-232C port for integrated AV system control. Both projectors also feature a microphone input.

The CP-X3030WN and CP-X2530WN feature iPad compatibility—both can display images directly from an iPad via Hitachi’s Projector Quick connection. Both models also offer network compatibility via wired or optional wireless connection (via a USB wireless card) and can be remotely controlled via a local area network (LAN). A Moderator Control Mode lets a moderator control the output of up to 50 computers through the network into the projector.