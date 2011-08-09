L-Acoustics Takes KARA and SB18 on the Road

Oxnard, CA--L-Acoustics' Oxnard, CA office will be hosting KARA and SB18 demos in three U.S. cities – Chicago, New York and Dallas – later this year.

In addition to putting KARA and SB18 through a series of comparative listening tests, L-Acoustics will be demonstrating several of its other compact systems, including the coaxial 12XT, self-powered 108P and companion SB15P sub.

“Our initial East Coast KARA and SB18 demos back in January were such an overwhelming success that we’ve decided to return again this fall, as well as host similar events in both the Midwest and South,” said L-Acoustics regional sales manager, Paul Tillman. “These presentations are an excellent opportunity for a concise view of L-Acoustics’ modular line source and coaxial products as well as contact with our installation and touring support staff.”

The first demos will be held at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago on September 27 and 28. Then, on October 20 and 21, L-Acoustics returns to New World Stages in NYC’s Theatre District. Rounding out the schedule, L-Acoustics will be participating in the Live Sound Compact Loudspeaker Demo of the 2011 Worship Facilities Conference and Expo in Dallas from November 9 through 11.

The number of participants for the Chicago and New York sessions is limited, so to RSVP for one of the dates, visit l-acoustics.com/demo-kara-sb18 and complete the online form to confirm availability.

For those who have already chosen to use KARA, L-Acoustics is offering an intensive two-day training seminar in its Oxnard office on September 20 and 21. Details on the training and its related costs can be found by clicking on the Technical Support tab at l-acoustics.com.