BREAKING: ConvergeOne Acquires SPS

IT services provider, ConvergeOne, has acquired Strategic Products and Services (SPS) according to an internal memo sent today. Effective immediately, SPS, a global, multivendor communication and networking managed service provider, is now SPS, a ConvergeOne Company.

“We are really excited about the acquisition of SPS which stems from the complimentary businesses we both have,” Scott Clark, vice president, Marketing at ConvergeOne, exclusively told SCN.



“This acquisition advances our strategy to continue to grow ConvergeOne’s managed services and cloud solutions,” John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne, stated in today's release. “With this acquisition, ConvergeOne gains scale, portfolio expansion with a growing video solution, additional managed services, and technical resources backed by decades of experience and certified expertise."“ConvergeOne and SPS are focused on services – professional, managed and cloud. The addition of SPS compliments the ConvergeOne portfolio and how we service customers,” added Clark.





Read the full press release here: https://convergeone.com/press-release/acquisition-of-sps/

