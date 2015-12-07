Bose Professional Upgrades Panaray Loudspeakers with Series IV

The What: The Panaray Series IV models are upgraded versions of the classic Bose Panaray 802 and 402 loudspeakers.

The What Else: The Panaray 802 Series IV loudspeaker features a wide 120-degree-vertical-by-100-degree-horizontal Articulated Array design, while the 52 Hz low-frequency response can eliminate the need for subwoofers, providing a cost-effective solution for many indoor and outdoor installed sound-reinforcement applications. The new Series IV model adds new side threaded inserts and optional accessory U-Bracket to make installations simple, fast, and cost effective. The Panaray 802 Series IV comes in a black finish, measures 13.3 inches by 20.5 inches by 13.2 inches (338 by 520 by 335 millimeters) and weighs 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms).

The smaller Panaray 402 Series IV indoor/outdoor installed sound-reinforcement loudspeaker features a wide 120-degree-vertical-by-60-degree-horizontal Bose Articulated Array design, while the 73 Hz low-frequency response covers the entire vocal range to provide an even further cost-effective installed sound-reinforcement solution. The new Series IV model adds new rear threaded inserts with industry-standard mounting to accommodate optional pan-and-tilt brackets to enhance installation flexibility. The Panaray 402 Series IV comes in black and white finishes, measures 23.3 inches by 8.1 inches by 8.0 inches (592 by 206 by 202 millimeters) and weighs 16 pounds (7.3 kilograms).

The Bottom Line: The Panaray 802 Series IV is an apt upgrade for more fixed installations, while the 402’s lighter build makes it appropriate for more mobile applications. Both are well-suited to indoor and outdoor events. The Panaray 802 Series IV loudspeaker is available now, while the Panaray 402 Series IV is scheduled to be available in early 2016.