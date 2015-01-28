Bose Holds RoomMatch Demo in LA, Feb 4

As a resource for system integrators, consultants, and front-of-house engineers, Bose Professional will host demo sessions to showcase the performance of RoomMatch Progressive Directivity Array loudspeaker systems at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, on Wednesday, February 4, 2015. The main demo session will be held at 4:00 p.m.

Bose will take guests on a journey through the inception, design, installation, and commissioning of their latest permanently installed RoomMatch system. You'll have the opportunity to listen to a wide range of products and technologies from Bose Professional, all driven by Dante digital audio networking. Bose engineers will be available to answer questions and share their experiences.

This multifaceted presentation will be capped off by a catered reception featuring local purveyors of Asian-fusion cuisine and craft beer followed by a live classic rock performance featuring tribute band Led Zepagain. Attendees are welcome to bring along prospective customers and other guests.

Bose is also scheduling exclusive, one-on-one sessions, where attendees will have the opportunity to mix multitracks, earlier in the day at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

Main demo session details:

•Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2015

•Time: 4:00 p.m. (with exclusive one-on-one sessions earlier in the day)

•Location: Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA