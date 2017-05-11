Bosch Expands PAVIRO Public Address, Voice Evacuation System

The What: Bosch has updated its PAVIRO Public Address and Voice Evacuation System with new hardware and software features for enhanced usability and for use in larger applications. Using IP technology, PAVIRO provides a flexible, reliable, and secure system solution with low latency, independent of distance and project size.

The What Else: The PAVIRO Public Address and Voice Evacuation System IP functionality and connectivity is achieved via the newly released Dante network interface module (OM-1) from Bosch. Now it is possible to create a 16-channel Dante audio network between the individual controllers. This not only improves the size; the IP networking architecture allows users to create multi-controller network topologies for larger areas via up to four decentralized controllers. This also means less cabling – a big cost-saving factor in some applications.

At the maximum configuration level, the PAVIRO system can now address up to 984 zones with a total of 164,000 watts of amplifying power in one system, making the system suitable for bigger installations in which a large number of zones and loudspeakers are needed. It also caters to existing installations whenever the infrastructure of a building changes and additional rooms have to be addressed. In addition, the network configuration provides redundant channels for safety purposes—in case of an emergency these channels will always work for evacuation signals, even if a controller loses network communication.

The Bottom Line: PAVIRO is an EN 54-certified Voice Evacuation System, allowing architects, planners, and specifiers to fulfill mandatory requirements specified in many tenders. In addition to professional audio quality, PAVIRO’s highly adaptable system architecture makes it well suited for small- to midsized offices, regional airports, midsized hotels, factories, schools, and department stores. PAVIRO now also includes loudspeaker zone monitoring and 30 minutes of flash memory for recordings of evacuation-related communication.