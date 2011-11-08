C-nario Messenger at Moscow Rehabilitation Center

YCD Multimedia has announced that its digital signage software, C-nario Messenger, has been implemented in Moscow’s Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons with Cerebral Palsy.

C-nario Messenger, developed by C-nario, a company recently acquired by YCD, drives a digital signage network providing patients and their families with useful and entertaining information. The center, which belongs to the Moscow municipality, provides medical, social and rehabilitation services to cerebral palsy patients and their families, based on the latest technologies and methodologies.

Avilex, a provider of audio-visual integration solutions, served as the concept designer and system integrator. YCD's software serves as the distribution, management and content creation system. The digital signage network is comprised of 10 Mitsubishi digital displays installed in different zones of the rehabilitation center (reception, floor halls, conference lobby and others). Content includes information about the center's rehabilitation services, upcoming events, social programs, new developments in cerebral palsy treatment and rehabilitation, municipal news, live TV feeds and additional information. The digital signage also serves as an emergency announcement system.

In addition to centralized content, each zone has unique information; menus are displayed in the cafeteria, bus schedules at reception, a calendar of events in the conference hall, etc. An interactive application, installed in the reception area, allows employees to write announcements by hand, while the system "translates" these hand-written messages into displayed information. C-nario and Avilex developed the application.

"The sophisticated digital signage network further strengthens the center's position as a very advanced facility for assistance and treatment of cerebral palsy patients," said Olga Mikhaylova, the rehabilitation center's CEO. "C-nario Messenger's unique features, as well as the expertise and capabilities of C-nario and Avilex, enabled us to introduce a very advanced system for the welfare of the patients and their families."

"Digital signage is becoming increasingly popular in medical and healthcare facilities, and we are excited to take part in this trend," said Noam Levavi, YCD's CEO. "In addition to providing vital information, digital signage in such facilities creates a genial atmosphere and reduces the perceived waiting time, thus making the facility a pleasant place to be in."

C-nario Messenger is a complete digital signage, distribution and management software platform that provides quality playback in any shape, size and resolution. C-nario Messenger is characterized by its multi-display playback engine, as well as its advanced management, monitoring and control tools. In addition, the system is based on open architecture, which makes it easy to customize and adapt to various needs. The system’s content creation tools help to create displays and cut costs.

YCD will be exhibiting its solutions at Integrated Systems Russia (ISR), at Intel booth (#2-102) to be held in Moscow on November 8-10, 2011.

For more information: www.ycdmultimedia.com