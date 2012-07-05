Audio-Technica Names Ark Productions 'Rep of the Year'

Audio-Technica has recognized Pine City, NY-based Ark Productions & Marketing as its Rep of the Year for the 2011/2012 fiscal year.



Pictured L-R: Michael Edwards, V.P. Professional Markets, Audio-Technica; Doug Swan, Director of Sales & Marketing, MI/PRO Audio, Audio-Technica; Tim Chamberlain, Principal, Ark Productions & Marketing; John Cheese, Territory Manager, Professional Products, Audio-Technica; Phil Cajka, President & C.E.O., Audio-Technica; and David Marsh, Director of Sales & Marketing, Installed Sound & Broadcast, Audio-Technica. Photo credit: Corey Walthall, Clyne Media.



The award was presented to Ark principal Tim Chamberlain by Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. president and CEO, and Michael Edwards, A-T V.P. professional products. Also in attendance were John Cheese, A-T territory manager, professional products; Doug Swan, A-T director of sales and marketing, MI/PRO Audio; and David Marsh, A-T director of sales and marketing, Installed Sound & Broadcast. Ark Productions & Marketing sells Audio-Technica’s complete line of professional audio products in upstate New York.