Almo Adds Two New Sales Managers

Almo Professional A/V has added two new sales managers to support its expanding base of customers in the West and Northwest parts of the country, particularly those in need of videoconferencing and digital signage assistance. Bob McCormick, CTS has been hired as territory manager in Almo’s western region, while Jennifer Fisher works as a senior account manager in the northwestern territory.

“One of the greatest benefits to bringing Bob and Jennifer on board is that they both have extensive background on the reseller side of the business, which means they understand firsthand what our partners need and how to work with them,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Additionally, they both offer niche expertise: Bob in the area of designing and selling videoconferencing packages and Jennifer with digital signage systems. Since most of our partners are focusing on either one or both of these areas and many of our product lines are specifically for these markets, Bob and Jennifer bring an added level of technical support to resellers and integrators in their respective regions.”

As territory manager, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, McCormick is responsible for Almo resellers in Arizona, Southern California, Nevada and Utah. He brings more than 15 years of experience to Almo, offering expertise in videoconferencing systems. McCormick has held technical and design sales positions most recently with VideoLink Conferencing, CCS Presentations and Audio Video Resources. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and speech communication from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, MN Twin Cities Campus. He is also CTS-certified.

As a senior account manager based in Poulsbo, Washington, Fisher supports partners in Alaska, Northern and Central California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and western Canada. Prior to joining Almo, Fisher focused on digital signage at Visual Apex, The Digital Signage Group and ActiveSource, a division of ActiveLight, Inc. She studied at Northwest College and South Seattle Community College.