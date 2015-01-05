Blonder Tongue Releases New MPEG-2 HD Encoder

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has launched the HDE-8C-QAM/IP MPEG-2 HD encoder, designed to bring increased reliability, efficiency, and affordability to high-definition video delivery. Building upon the high-performance design and sophisticated feature set offered by Blonder Tongue's popular HDE-8C-QAM encoder, the new encoder includes an IP output that is compatible with IPTV networks. By providing operators with a direct IP output, the HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder eliminates the need for external QAM-to-IP equipment, making network design simpler and more manageable for operators in the education, enterprise, hospitality, healthcare, government, and pro A/V markets.

"Being able to deliver HD video content over IP networks opens up revenue opportunities for schools, universities, stadiums, and other businesses. Yet, to make this scenario a reality, video operators need cost-effective, reliable, and high-quality encoding solutions," said Jeff Smith, VP of Sales at Blonder Tongue. "By adding a direct IP output to our existing HDE-8C-QAM encoder, we provide the industry with a winning solution."

The HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder accepts programs from up to eight component or composite inputs, such as set-top boxes, satellite receivers, and camera sources, and then digitizes, MPEG-2 encodes, multiplexes, and modulates each HD stream into four adjacent ASI or QAM channels in the 54-1002 MHz range (CATV 2-158). To ensure flawless and continuous service, the HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder automatically switches over to a built-in spare input in the event of a failure.

In addition to supporting Dolby Digital audio encoding and closed captioning, Blonder Tongue's HDE-8C-QAM/IP encoder features an integrated EAS interface that simplifies the distribution of emergency alert messages. An accessible RF test point allows operators to perform monitoring and testing on the encoder without service interruption. The RF test point, combined with the unit's user-friendly Web-based interface, dramatically lowers the learning curve for system operators while reducing operational expenses. Remote monitoring and control of the encoder can be achieved via any standard Web browser, bringing further efficiency to operators.