Stampede Reduces Prices on Sony Conferencing Systems

Stampede Presentation Products Inc. revealed that, effective immediately, it was reducing the list price on three Sony Video Conferencing Systems by as much as 44 percent.
- Stampede is the exclusive North American distributor of Sony Video Conferencing equipment. Over the last year, the company has been driving affordably priced video conferencing through a lease program that makes Sony Video Conferencing available for under $100 per-month. The announcement of new lower list prices on the Sony PCS-XA80, Sony PCS-XA55 and Sony PCS-XL55 is expected to accelerate demand for system sales, according to the company.
- According to Eric Murphy, vice president of the Visual Communications Group at Stampede, the list price on the Sony PCS-XA80 HD Video Conferencing Package has been reduced from $8,999 to $4,999 — representing a reduction of 44 percent. The list price on the Sony PCS-XA55 HD Video Conferencing Package has been reduced from $5,999 to $3,999 — representing a 33 percent price reduction. Finally, the Sony PCS-XL55 All-in-One HD Desktop Codec has been reduced in price 33 percent from $5,999 to $3,999.
- “Dealers can immediately begin to benefit from these new list prices,” Murphy said. “We expect that this new pricing program will have a huge impact on sales in both the education and SMB channels. Educators, in particular, are now making critically important purchase decisions for the start of the new school year in September and we wanted to be ahead of that decision-making curve with this new program.”
- The Sony PCS-XA55 is a compact HD desktop videoconferencing system that features 720p HD quality images, dual stream data transfer, a HD 8-Megapixel CMOS camera and a high quality microphone with echo cancellation. The PCS-XA55 connects to any HD display including flat screen TVs and features one-touch dialing with the RF Remote Commander Unit. Like all Sony products, it can record a videoconference directly to the unit without the requirement of additional equipment.
- The Sony PCS-XA80 adds an embedded MCU for Multi-point Calls, allowing communication with up to two remote videoconferencing sites (three sites in total) simultaneously. It features the same powerful hardware, HD video capabilities, and a microphone with echo cancellation.
- The Sony PCS-XL55 is an all-in-one visual communication system that combines a built-in 720p HD camera, a 16:9 widescreen 21.6-inch WXGA LCD display, stereo speakers and a high-quality microphone with echo cancellation in one compact and sleek body that can even double as a PC display. The PCS-XL55 also has a Kiosk mode that can be used to provide unattended services for applications such as remote consulting or customized distance learning.