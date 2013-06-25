New Solar-Powered Charging Solution Ideal forStudents & Employees

The What: PowerStick.com Inc. today began shipping the next generation of its solar-powered portable charging solutions, the PowerBinder.



The What Else: The PowerBinder features solar powered technology, flash memory for data storage, and additional storage space for handouts, brochures, and smart devices.

Key Features: Offers a "one-stop-shop" for your charging and storage, large solar panel for charging outdoors using sun power, or indoors using patented "trickle charge technology." Convenient battery and lux meters monitor the amount of charge your PowerBinder device has left and the current amount of light energy being harvested. Also equipped with a Micro-USB port for charging the internal battery, plus two additional USB ports for charging external devices such as tablets, smart phones, and MP3 players. Optional built-in flash memory has capacities of 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB; built-in tablet stand and an adjustable tablet holder.

Price Tag: The PowerBinder is now available on PowerStick.com with a list price of $199-$249. Pricing varies depending on the flash memory size.