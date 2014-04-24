Blackmagic Design Smart Videohub

Blackmagic Design’s Smart Videohub is a family of mixed format routers with a unique visual routing user interface and 6G-SDI technology allowing SD, HD and Ultra HD routing all on the same router at the same time. The Smart Videohub family of professional SDI video routers is comprised of Ultra HD mixed format routers that include built in video monitoring and spin knob router control panel. Smart Videohub also includes elegant machined metal front panels with full router control, as well as built in LCD monitoring. Using the front panel customers can perform direct entry of router crosspoint using buttons, or they can use the spin knob control.