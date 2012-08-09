Registration Open for GVExpo/GovComm Nov 28-29

Government Video Expo is co-locating this fall with InfoComm's GovComm 2012 to create the largest pro video, AV/IT expo in the east. Registration has opened for the professional audiovisual and information communications technology exposition and conference to be held November 28-29, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Now in its second year, this two-day event is designed to serve Washington, D.C.-area AV users and service suppliers. The event will feature exhibits, networking opportunities and training. NewBay Media will also be conducting its NewBay/InfoComm Rental & Staging Roadshow at the event.

“GovComm is the only tradeshow focused solely on the specific communication needs of the government and military,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “Solutions critical to supporting training, secure conferencing, command and control, communications, presentations and other net-centric AV activities performed by the government, military and the contractors that serve them will be featured at GovComm 2012.”

GovComm 2012 will feature leading manufacturers of digital signage, collaborative conferencing, projection, display, audio and AV networking technologies. The exhibit floor will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 28 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 29.

Ninety-minute education classes held concurrently with the exhibits will be taught by experts from the world-renowned InfoComm University. Classes include Determining Streaming Bandwidth; Cyber Security: How to Protect Your Assets; Space, Time and Technology: The Future of AV; AV Project Management; Control System Solutions for Energy Management; Is Your Cloud Ready for Mobility?; Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems; Intro to VLANs; Future Trends; Build Infrastructure to Support Collaboration; Information Security and Hardware Hardening for AV; Virginia Tech Emergency Notification System; Basic Room Acoustics for Technology Managers; and Secure Remote Monitoring and Management.

On November 28 at 9:00 a.m., Richard Spires, CIO, U.S. Homeland Security, will deliver a keynote address explaining his vision for the future of government communications. Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, MS - Technology Management, MBA, Cisco, will lead an industry panel addressing future trends on November 29, at 9:00 a.m. This panel will explain how work is being transformed into a secure, borderless, video-centric, social environment. The panel will also explore the role of secure AV by sharing insights into the top-secret, classified world of government communications.

Those interested in attending can register at:

http://www.elandregistration.com/v2/elandreg/index.php?e=J3XkfieAWvM%3D

and: