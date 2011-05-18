Outline Introduces Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. Line Array Speakers

Orlando, FL--Outline has introduced its Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode Line Array powered speakers.
- The Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode Line Array powered speakers.
- Based on Outline’s COMpact Polar Adjustable Sound System technology, Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode offers a streamlined, compact cabinet design that incorporates Outline’s advanced iMode technology. Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode is the perfect solution for the small- to medium-sized system for touring or fixed installations.
- “Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode is the most advanced system of its type on the market,” said Tom Bensen, senior vice-president and managing director of Outline North America. “Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. delivers a compact form, self powered, vertical line array system that is lightweight, easy to haul, easy to aim and contains not only a power amplifier, but the DSP engine iMode. Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode receives its signal directly from the console without any outboard EQ, compression or crossover units. This saves on hauling, inventory and considerably streamlines system wiring. We believe Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode will have a significant impact on the industry.”
- Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode is a self-powered, bi-amped loudspeaker cabinet used as a vertical line array (VLA) system. This ultra compact loudspeaker system, weighing in at only 52.9 lbs. (24 kg – with flying hardware), features two 1.75-inch compression drivers and four 5-inch mid woofers to deliver a peak SPL of 141 dB @ 1 m with four enclosures, with a frequency response of 100 to 20kHz. The cabinet utilizes two of Outline’s Double Parabolic Reflective Wave Guides, a technology developed and patented by Outline for its ‘Butterfly’ line array systems covering the high frequency section.
- Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode features variable, asymmetrical horizontal directivity. Steps of 15 degrees can be manually set between 60 to 150 degrees, thus allowing the operator to direct sonic energy where it is required. Sixteen combinations of horizontal coverage (including asymmetric ones) are possible to fine tune coverage according to the audience and acoustic properties of the venue. An embedded sensor-based recognition apparatus signals the DSP engine of the position of the cabinet wings and on-axis response is automatically corrected in real time.
- The iMode technology incorporated in the Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. cabinet embeds a Linux-based CPU with an Outline-customized kernel, integrated DSP chip, parameter control software and Web server to drive the internal amplifiers. Chosen for its extreme stability and compatibility, the operating system provides a robust foundation for iMode’s advanced functions. Audio conversion is done at 24-bit/192 kHz resolution and users have real-time control over a series of parameters, including levels, delay, EQ and shelving filters. iMode also allows the user to monitor performance parameters throughout the system, including VU-meters, selected preset parameters, clip and limiter status, amplifier overheating and protection.
- Users can control a Mini-COM.P.A.S.S. iMode sound system via any standard web browser (no special software required), just as one would navigate a Web site.