Black Box MediaCento IPX

The MediaCento IPX USB receivers and transmitters add USB HID support for touchscreens and other USB human interface devices (HIDs). These appliances can be used in point-to-point video extension (unicast) or point-to-multipoint (multicast) applications. Transmitters will also send USB signals to one receiver, which enables remote touchscreen and KVM applications.
- The MediaCento IPX USB streams HD video over an IP network. It sends HDMI video and audio to any number of screens on a network. Transmitters and receivers install directly into the existing LAN infrastructure, making integration easy.
- The extender transmits up to 330 feet (100 m) over Cat-x cabling, and signals will go farther when networks switches are placed between the transmitter and receiver. As with the rest of the MediaCento family, these extenders deliver high-quality, lossless compression for HD video. These units transmit high-quality video and audio, and support full 1080p resolution.
- The MediaCento USB can be powered using standard PoE network technology or with a separate power input. Using a PoE network switch completely eliminates the need for external power supplies, making installation even easier.