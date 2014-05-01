- BitWise Controls’ new Wi-Fi Adapter is available and shipping now. The BitWise Controls Wi-Fi Adapter allows integrators to adapt BitWise BC1 and BC2 controllers or Room Remote so that it can communicate seamlessly with compatible devices on the network as part of a larger BitWise automation solution.
- “Our automation and control products are all about making the life of the installer easier and his or her projects more efficient, in addition to being highly intuitive for the user,” says BitWise Controls’ Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mark Buster. “This new BitWise Controls Wi-Fi Adapter accomplishes both these goals, allowing integrators in the BitWise ecosystem to wirelessly add BitWise remotes and controllers to a network, allowing for seamless integration and control plus added Internet-driven security features that are both extremely important and valuable for end users.”
- An essential accessory for the wireless connectivity of BitWise BC1 and BC2 controllers, the BitWise Wi-Fi Adapter incorporates the latest industry standards, including certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance for Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS)[1].
- Shipping now, the Bitwise Controls Wi-Fi Adapter is available for purchase by authorized BitWise dealers via the BitWise Dealer Store.