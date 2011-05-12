PMA Forecasts Growth for Mobile Projectors

Pacific Media Associates (PMA) has released the results of their first quarter census of all front projectors, finding that worldwide shipments of mobile, battery-powered projectors grew to 235,000 units compared with 109,000 in the year-earlier quarter, an increase of 116 percent.

PMA currently believes that the industry is on track to grow at an average rate of 93 percent per year through 2015, reaching over 17.2 million units. If that rate were to continue for the following 5 years, the 2020 shipments would be over 460 million.

These figures include both the stand-alone accessory (AKA companion) products now selling at prices as high as $500 and the optical modules embedded in a wide range of other battery-powered gadgets such as smartphones, digital cameras, camcorders, notebook computers, and even tablets.