Polycom Offers Video Conferencing Webinar

Polycom is offering a new webinar called "Seeing is Believing: Creating an Enhanced, Video Conference Environment for More Productive Meetings and Greater ROI."

The free webinar will be held on Tuesday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Register today to attend this live webinar and learn how your peers deliver video conferences that make contact.

Participants will hear how vacation rental specialist HomeAway delivers increased productivity and improved ROI of their group video communications. Hear from Polycom solutions expert Bob Knauf, and understand solutions to help you deliver a more professional video environment.

Attendees will learn how to:

*Deliver better quality video communications

*Enhance tracking with voice triangulation and face-finding technology to deliver a greater meeting experience

*Eliminate manual remote control errors with automatic zooming on the speaker

*Accomplish more in every meeting with a revolutionary immersive experience in any meeting space