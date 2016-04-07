Biamp Systems Launches Vocia Online Certification Training

Biamp Systems has released all-new online training for Vocia, the company’s networked public address and voice evacuation system, as well as a Spanish version of its TesiraFORTÉ training. Designed for distributors and integrators, the Vocia training earns professionals six renewal units (RUs) toward InfoComm International’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) credential and four RUs for the TesiraFORTÉ training.

“Biamp is excited to introduce Vocia certification and a second language to our overwhelmingly popular TesiraFORTÉ training,” said Kiley Henner, director of customer experience at Biamp Systems. “Biamp is dedicated to the expansion of education and training resources for the pro-AV industry and provides targeted and flexible learning options accessible any time, from anywhere, with all sessions available free of charge.”

The Vocia training will provide Biamp integrators with a better understanding of how Vocia's decentralized architecture works, the hardware options and corresponding features, Vocia software, the capabilities of passive and active end-of-line detection for speaker runs, how to implement single- and multi-world systems, VoIP paging, the basics of VACIE (Voice Alarm Control and Indicating Equipment), fire panel connections, and emergency system considerations.

The Spanish TesiraFORTÉ training will cover the basics of AVB — the Ethernet technology that serves as Tesira’s audio backbone — and all of TesiraFORTÉ’s features available using the default configuration files that ship with each device, tips and tricks for the Tesira software to reduce programming time, how to program a two-unit TesiraFORTÉ system and add Tesira expanders, as well as considerations for audio system commissioning and AEC.

In addition to the new training courses, Biamp has continued to expand the global support team and added direct support telephone numbers:

+1-877-BIAMP-XO (1-877-242-6796) — in the U.S. and Canada

+1-503-718-9257 — outside the U.S. and Canada

More information on Biamp’s new Vocia and TesiraFORTÉ online certification trainings and how to register for the course is available online.