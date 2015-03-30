Biamp Systems Earns Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award

Biamp Systems has been recognized with the 2015 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award by industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan. The honor was presented on March 10 during the awards gala in San Diego, CA, where companies and executives were recognized for achieving world-class performance within their industries.

The rigorous criteria for the award — which measured Biamp’s commitment to innovation and addressing challenges in the field of audio conferencing — illustrates how Biamp’s technology complements video conferencing and provides support for existing IT infrastructures. Biamp's networked audio conferencing endpoints are tailored to offer the best possible performance, but with reduced congestion on networks. Other criteria, such as Biamp’s application diversity, customer satisfaction, brand equity, and success in commercialization, were also key factors for securing the prestigious award.

“Biamp’s ability to innovate has been paramount in the company becoming the key technology enabler within the installed audio conferencing market,” said Vaishno Devi, senior research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s focus on interoperability and industry-leading product development, and its strong partner base, has bolstered its positioning in the industry. Because of its strong overall performance, we are proud to recognize Biamp with our 2015 Enabling Technology Leadership Award.”

Frost & Sullivan is a global team of analysts and consultants continuously researching a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, it identifies companies that continually invest in new technologies to deliver a unique and superior customer experience, or invest in technologies that enhance a vast array of applications.