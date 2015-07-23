Biamp Systems Appoints New Area Manager for North Central U.S.

Biamp Systems has appointed Hugh Daly as area manager for its North Central U.S. region in response to the company’s continued growth across the North American AV and enterprise markets.

“It continues to be an exciting time for Biamp,” said Jake Corlett, regional manager for the North Central area of North America at Biamp Systems. “We’re dedicated to growing our sales team with the best people to support our customers and the market. The knowledge that Hugh brings ensures an enhanced customer experience and further deepens the commitment Biamp has to our integrators, consultant partners, and end users.”



Daly comes to Biamp with more than 20 years of experience as an AV sales executive in the Midwest with such companies as AVI Systems and Neotek. Daly holds a master’s degree in economics and social studies, and a bachelor’s degree in business studies, from Trinity College in Dublin.



“As an independent rep and an integrator, I had the opportunity to work closely with Biamp Systems for years and developed a deep respect and appreciation for their innovative DSP platforms,” said Daly. “I was very excited when the opportunity to work directly for Biamp presented itself, and am eager to take on the position. Biamp is a true industry leader and I’m very happy to be part of a great company.”