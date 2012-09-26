Powersoft Joins AMX InConcert Alliance

Powersoft has become an official Member of the AMX InConcert Alliance.

The AMX modules for Powersoft are compatible with the entire range of products, allowing integration of Powersoft amplifiers in typical AMX-controlled environments including video and other remotely accessible devices.

The feature set includes full monitoring capabilities, mute and volume control, preset selection, and power on/off for Duecanali, Ottocanali, M Series and K Series amplifiers.

"The AMX modules provide system integrators with an interface control solution to take full advantage of the flexibility and performance of Powersoft amplifiers in fixed install applications such as cultural and event centers, corporate enterprises, education centers and places of worship," said Luca Baldi, Powersoft permanent installation account manager. "Through this new partnership, we continue to expand the multiple interactions of Powersoft amplifiers into complex audio/video systems."

"Establishing new business opportunities for our dealers and empowering them to efficiently and consistently deliver high-performance audio-visual solutions are top priorities for us," said Robert Choate, AMX director, InConcert Partnership Program. "We're pleased to partner with Powersoft to streamline the optimized integration of our systems for our dealers."