Whitlock Makes 2012 Inc. 500/5000 List

Doug Hall, CEO, Whitlock

Whitlock was recognized for its strong growth by earning a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list for 2012. The company reported more than 30% growth in 2011 for both revenues and number of employees.

“We have invested in the right areas to match new customer demands, including onsite support, AV/IT asset monitoring, cloud-based services and scheduling/call-launching solutions,” said Doug Hall, CEO for Whitlock. “Our portfolio has expanded to make collaboration easier, which includes improving global standards and adoption across the enterprise.”