Media Vision Appoints New England Rep

Bob Lowig, conferencing industry veteran, and David Beirut, a sales rep in New England, recently founded X-Media Sales, focusing on the sales and marketing of high quality and cohesive audio video communication technologies.

This month, they joined the sales force of Media Vision USA, the exclusive distributor of TAIDEN conferencing solutions in North America, to represent their lines of professional wired and wireless conference microphone discussion systems in New England, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"Some of our largest and most prestigious references are in New England," said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of Media Vision USA, mentioning a 160-user installation with automatic video tracking for the Massachusetts House of Representatives in Boston and another large custom-designed system for the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, CT.

"These days, we are receiving many requests for campus-wide integration projects within universities or large corporations," added Fardad, "TAIDEN conferencing solutions, such as the room combiner unit, offer the features and flexibility needed for those projects; with X-Media Sales we now have the right support to carry all of them forward."

"They take pride in the quality of products and services they provide; these are the kind of companies we want to represent," said Bob Lowig.

On a technological side, one of the products David Beirut of X-Media is most excited to demo to consultants and dealers is the TAIDEN HCS-5300 Digital Infrared Wireless Conferencing system. "With a digital infrared solution, we can guarantee no interference from RF systems," Beirut said. "It's the wireless that works."

With the support of Media Vision USA's east coast offices in New York City and Washington D.C., X-Media Sales is now available to respond to any enquiry for TAIDEN conferencing equipment.