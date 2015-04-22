beyerdynamic Announces Return of Pro Audio Business Unit

- For the past five years, American Music & Sound has been the U.S. distributor for beyerdynamic pro audio products. This includes wired and wireless microphones, headphones, headsets and broadcast related products. Effective March 1, beyerdynamic Inc. will return as the direct source for pro audio products in the US. Dave Hetrick takes over as the pro audio national sales manager for this business unit. He has many years of experience with MI and Pro Audio products and dealers.
- “It was a strategic decision," commented Alan Feckanin, Americas business operations manager for beyerdynamic. Following solid growth with the other business units, bringing pro audio back home to complete the circle was the best decision for the company. We will expand in the U.S., continue to develop the brand and focus on direct to dealer relationships with pro audio as we do with consumer products.”
- Now all beyerdynamic U.S. business units, conference, pro audio and consumer products, will all be supported by the facility in Farmingdale, NY, including liaison with the beyerdynamic headquarters in Heilbronn, Germany.