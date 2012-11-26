Revolabs Adds New MaxSecure Wireless Microphone System

Revolabs Inc. has expanded the company’s Executive HD product family. The Revolabs Executive HD MaxSecure wireless microphone system and compatible microphones now offer support for the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) as defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
- With the addition of the Executive HD MaxSecure products, Revolabs supports an encryption standard that is designed for compliance with the security encryption standards AES FIPS 197 and AES FIPS 140-2, established by the United States government and approved by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) for applications requiring advanced privacy protection.
- “Revolabs continues to lead the industry by adding AES encryption at the 256-bit level to a solution already featuring unparalleled audio quality, and addressing the ever-expanding market requirements for wireless microphones,” said Tim Root, CTO and vice president of business development at Revolabs. “With support for AES-256, in addition to our GSA product family introduced earlier this year, Revolabs continues to implement the features that our customers in the medical, government, and financial markets are pushing for.”
- The rack-mountable Revolabs Executive HD wireless microphone system is designed for demanding environments such as high-end boardrooms and large auditoriums. Each Executive HD unit provides support for up to eight microphones with exceptional audio quality; multiple units can be linked together to support up to 32 microphones per area. The Executive HD can be integrated with all control systems via RS-232 or Ethernet, making it a natural extension of any new or existing environment, the company says. An intuitive, front-panel LCD display provides simple control and configuration on-location, while management software is available for the convenience of remotely monitoring and controlling the system through its Ethernet connection.
- The Executive HD MaxSecure products are available as separate product SKUs under the Executive HD and compatible microphone families. Revolabs will continue to offer its standard 128-bit encryption solution for customers who do not require the additional security provided by AES 256.