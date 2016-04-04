BenQ Ships Brilliant S-Series Projectors

BenQ's SX930

BenQ has added two new models to its line of S-Series high-brightness professional projectors: the SU931 and SX930. The company’s latest projectors are engineered for professional AV installations where resolution and brightness are critical, such as houses of worship, training/conference rooms, and higher education settings. The new projectors are part of BenQ’s Integrator’s Choice program, designed to offer dealers professional-grade display solutions backed by education, training, and support.

“The new S-Series projectors expand on the line’s efficient and robust feature set,” said JY Hu, vice president at BenQ America Corp. “These are our brightest and highest resolution projectors built specifically for the needs of mid- to large-sized venues where high performance and installation flexibility are critical.”

The SU931 boasts WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution with 6,000 lumens and 3000:1 contrast ratio, while the SX930 XGA (1024 x 768) resolution projector extends brightness up to 7,000 lumens with a 2500:1 contrast ratio. This boost in brightness ensures performance even in challenging lighting environments. Featuring BenQ’s Colorific technology, these models are optimized to deliver the most accurate color rendition, crisp image details, and long-lasting image quality with over one billion non-fading colors, thus eliminating both light burn and color degradation over extended usage for reduced total cost of ownership over the life of the product.

The new S-Series projectors feature a 1.6x big zoom feature, opening up a wider range of installation possibilities and making it easier to achieve the desired image size from nearly any location. Vertical lens shift, vertical/horizontal keystone correction, and corner fit geometric correction all add to the flexibility of the projectors. Both models feature a microphone input, 20W stereo speakers, variable line level audio out and dual HDMI ports. In addition, both models boast MHL connectivity, allowing users to share content on the big screen directly from mobile devices — such as a phone or tablet — with only a simple MHL cable or dongle connection from the mobile device to the projector. The projectors also offer a USB Type A connection that supplies power for accessories, including an optional wireless kit and LAN control that allows multiple units to be remotely managed from a central location for easy maintenance across large facilities. Maintenance is simplified by a quick-release lamp door located on top of the unit, providing convenient access to the lamp without having to remove the projector from its ceiling mount.

BenQ’s professional projector series is available through Integrators’ Choice distribution partners. The value-added program offers dedicated training and certification, sales and technical support, co-op rebates and superior product service warranties to authorized BenQ dealers. More information on the program is available at BenQ's website. BenQ’s SU931 and SX930 are now shipping.