BenQ RevolutionEyes Monitors

BenQ's 32-inch 4K Ultra HD BL3201PT wide quad high-definition (WQHD) professional monitor is designed for 3D printing, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). With an AHVA panel enabling 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, the unit's 2560x1440 resolution brings 77 percent more working space to users. Displaying graphics at 4K, the eye-care monitor enables higher pixels per inch (ppi) for a sharper, more precise viewing experience. With the monitor's unique CAD/CAM mode, users obtain a special color map for popular CAD programs, which makes small details in wireframes more visible, while the unit's Display Pilot software enables users to change color settings automatically based on specific applications. To further simplify design workflows, the unit's Auto-Pivot function automatically rotates and partitions content when the display is turned from landscape to portrait mode and vice versa. To increase user comfort during long periods of computer use, the BL3201PT also incorporates BenQ's exclusive ZeroFlicker technology.

Made specifically for creative professionals such as photographers, graphic designers, color re-touchers, and printers who rely heavily on color accuracy, BenQ's PG2401PT certified color management monitor provides reliable, printing-certified soft-proofing precision at an incredibly affordable price. To facilitate collaboration between professionals, the self-calibrating PG2401PT monitor also covers 100 percent CMYK, 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space, and is designed to take advantage of today's most popular cloud-based color proofing services such as Adobe's Creative Cloud and PantoneLIVE. To further ensure that on-screen colors visually match off-the-press colors for accurate reproduction, the PG2401PT is FograCert Softproof certified, as well as SWOP & GRACoL certified by the IDEAlliance.