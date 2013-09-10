Keynote Speakers Revealed for Smart Building Conference 2013

- The Smart Building Conference 2013, to be held at Dexter House, London, on Tuesday 15 October, will be keynoted by two of British industry’s most renowned authorities on energy efficiency and building systems, the organizers announced today.
- The first keynote will be delivered by Dr Steven Fawkes, Chairman of Day One Energy Solutions and author of the ‘Only Elevent Percent’ blog which highlights the social and economic benefits of increasing energy efficiency. A former government adviser who remains active in UK energy efficiency policy development, Dr Fawkes is an experienced public speaker and was awarded the Energy Institute’s Individual Achievement Award in November 2012.
- Following Dr Fawkes onto the Dexter House stage will be Jeremy Towler, senior manager, Energy & Smart Technologies at the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA). Towler brings some 34 years’ experience in intelligent building controls, fire and security systems to the event, with a background in both engineering and market research.
- Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events, comments: “Our two keynote speakers reflect both the diversity and the clear focus of the Smart Building Conference 2013. With one speaker coming to our industry from an industrial energy-efficiency perspective and the other from building systems technology, these personalities will give our delegates plenty of food for thought as we explore the growing synergies of the AV business with the wider intelligent building community.”
- Both keynotes will take place in the early morning session of the Smart Building Conference, after which the event will divide into two parallel tracks – one dedicated to Commercial buildings, the other to Residential. The former will be hosted by Allen Weidman, chief sustainability officer, InfoComm International, while the latter will be in the hands of Matt Dodd, education director, CEDIA Region 1.
- In the late-morning session, the Commercial track will look at Future Trends in Smart Building Design and Technology, while the Residential track focuses on Energy Management. After lunch these roles will be reversed, but there will be no duplication of speakers or sessions.
- “This innovative structure gives Smart Building Conference delegates the chance to tailor their day very closely to their needs,” said Blackman. “A delegate very focused on Commercial or Residential applications can simply follow those tracks, while someone who is active in both markets but who wants a detailed look at future technologies or energy management can pursue those themes should they choose.”
- Registration for the Conference is now live, with a delegate pass for the day costing €180 + VAT for members of CEDIA or InfoComm, €250 + VAT for non-members. Early-bird pricing, which applies before Monday, 30 September, reduces these rates to €125 and €200 respectively. Companies that register more than two delegates receive a 10% discount off each additional registration.
- Additionally, CEDIA is offering a 20 percent discount off relevant courseware for all delegates if they book their education courses within 12 months of the Conference.
