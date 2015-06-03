BenQ DH550F

The What: Enabling innovative dual-sided dynamic signage, BenQ's all-new DH550F ultra-thin display brings full HD content to high-traffic public areas. Featuring up to 700 nits of high brightness, less than 1-inch of thickness, and support for portrait and landscape placement, the sleek-looking display is a perfect promotional vehicle.



The What Else: Designed for continuous display for up to 50,000 hours, the 55-inch screen provides reliable content delivery with long life cycles that create cost-effective campaigns for today's retail, corporate, or transportation environments. With flexible mounting options, the display can be placed on walls, suspended from ceilings, or housed in attractive stands. BenQ's wire-type ceiling mount allows the dual-sided screen to hang directly above passersby for new, dynamic signage opportunities.