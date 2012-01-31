DSE Offers Educational Opportunities

by David Keene

The digital signage industry continues its rapid growth, with some analysts estimating there will be 20+ million digital signs by 2015. There are many facets to this growth– and all sides will be represented at the Digital Signage Expo, to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, March 6-8.

As Digital signage evolves from one-way communication to interactive; wireless delivery becomes more common; flat panel and content software prices come down and so expand the market, Suppliers– well represented by the hundreds of exhibitors at DSE in March– will offer every solution available, from smartphone-connected, enterprise-wide systems, to wayfinding, to Ad-based models. And before the show floor even opens at DSE, Tuesday (March 6) pre-show Education will offer practical guidance, with Sessions including: The Digital Place-Based Advertising Summit; Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) Program; Glasses-Free 3D Digital Signage - The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience; Digital Signage in Transportation; Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE) Program; and the PRI Retailer Education Forum.

Always popular at DSE is the Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour, also part of the Tuesday March 6 agenda: DSE’s 6th Annual 4-hour coach tour will provide customer-facing views and behind-the-scenes insights of some of the best digital signage installations in Las Vegas. Spokespeople representing the venues and technology will be on hand to answer questions and speak to the challenges they faced in concept, design and implementation, as well as provide insights into positive outcomes. Recommendation: Reserve early as seating is limited

Rounding out the pre-show education are the two top digital signage professional certification programs in the industry– both available at DSE: Speed II Digital Signage Training, presented by the BUNN Company and designed for end-users and suppliers of dynamic place-based signage for advertising-based, corporate or hybrid networks for customer, patron, staff or student communications to get them “up to SPEED” on the key elements of planning, design, deployment and operations, and the inter-relationships of each. The other Certification is from Brawn Consulting: The Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) & Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE) programs are individual full-day programs, the former designed for anyone whose professional involvement requires a full understanding of all the elements of digital signage and the interconnected technologies that produce the images on screen; and the latter designed for those who are responsible for video outputs and need a better understanding of calibration technologies.

As the DSE show floor opens on March 7th, more Seminars will also be taking place. Dozens of topics will be covered– too many to list here (For the Conference agenda, go to: digitalsignageexpo.net). Highlights of the March 7-8 education track at DSE include:

• “From Pilot to Deployment: Laying the Groundwork for Digital Signage System Success”

• “How to Source Content for Your Digital Signage Network”

• “Creating a Multi-Screen Strategy: Connecting Digital Signage to What Matters”

• “Interactive Shoot-Out: Digital Convergence Fact vs. Fiction”

• “How to Generate Greater Revenue With Interactive Technology.

And new this year at DSE is the Fundamentals track: specifically for those DOOH network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems, digital signage (DS) end-users, and systems integrators and installers who are relatively new to the industry. The Fundamentals track with cover: Introduction to Digital Signage: A Roadmap for Success; Emerging Digital Media Trends; Key Considerations for Successful Digital Signage Project Execution; and Everything You Need to Know About Making Digital Signage Content.