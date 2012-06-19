Samsung, AOpen Form Digital Signage Partnership

- Samsung and AOpen have formed a strategic alliance to promote their respective products and services to the digital signage/DOOH markets through their extensive networks of distributors and channel partners.
- “Building on our heritage as a worldwide leader in consumer display technology, Samsung drives innovation in commercial display technology,” said Tod Pike, senior vice president at Samsung’s Enterprise Business Division. “By working with strategic partners such as AOpen we are able to continue to broaden our world-class suite of products and services and provide integrators and customers alike with cost-effective ways to offer engaging, dynamic visual experiences in any venue.”
- Samsung and AOpen recently demonstrated the latest in video wall technology at InfoComm 2012, featuring Samsung’s ultra-thin bezel 460UT-2 LCD displays and powered by AOpen’s Digital Engine DE67 media player utilizing the Intel Core i7 Processor. The video wall also showcased AOpen’s Open Service solutions strategic partner, SoftSync Inc.
- SoftSync demonstrated its patent-pending SoftSync software, which allows for cost-effective display control and synchronization of high definition digital content across multiple displays with no loss of fidelity. SoftSync eliminates the need for expensive videowall processor and scaler hardware in large, multi-display digital signage deployments such as video wall and menu board installations, reducing the cost of such installations by thousands of dollars.