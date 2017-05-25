Barix to Demonstrate IP Audio, Control Solutions at InfoComm 2017

Barix (booth 2457) will highlight its developments in IP audio and control across a wide range of vertical markets at InfoComm 2017. Exhibiting with long-time U.S. distribution partner LineQ—a specialist in IP-based delivery and endpoint systems—Barix will showcase an array of solutions designed to meet customers’ needs in today’s IP-centric AV environments.

Barionet 1000

“For more than 15 years, Barix has provided innovative, yet practical IP audio and control solutions that deliver robust reliability while being easy for systems integrators and end users to install, customize, configure, and operate,” said Reto Brader, vice president of sales and marketing, Barix. “Our latest products and enhancements continue these hallmarks while deepening our integration capabilities and addressing key market trends, such as the expanding role that mobile devices play in paging, control systems, and consumer engagement. We are eager to demonstrate these advances to our valued channel partners and customers at InfoComm.”

Barix is a provider of paging and public announcement solutions, and the company will highlight enhancements in both its SIP-based and standalone offerings at the show.

Annuncicom Simple Paging

Newly released firmware for its SIP gateway enables SIP-based phone system administrators to register SIP client devices to both their main and redundant PBX systems for backup. Supporting redundant streams with seamless switching, this new capability enables VoIP integrators to maximize reliability and customer uptime in corporate and other business environments. Barix’s continuing SIP development also addresses the growing trend among integrators to marry intercom, paging, and music-on-hold applications with SIP-enabled PBX telephone systems, allowing centralized control and management for virtually all communications.

Barix will also demonstrate extensions to its Simple Paging solution for fixed and mobile paging over IP networks in schools, offices, public venues, and other facilities. Simple Paging reproduces live announcements from a desktop, tablet, or mobile device with clarity, giving end users an intelligible and flexible paging and communications tool. A new Android version of the Simple Paging App complements existing iOS support, expanding the platform’s mobile paging versatility, while advanced integration with emergency notification and background audio systems brings additional value to integrators combining multiple IP applications over a unified network infrastructure.

Also making its InfoComm debut is the Barionet 1000, the latest member of Barix’s family of universal, programmable I/O devices for IP-based control and automation applications. Meeting OEM and systems integrator demand for open-source control, the Barionet 1000 is programmable in Linux using the Open WRT framework. The new model features wireless support and a USB port for emerging connectivity needs, augmenting standard Barionet interfaces including relay closures plus digital and analog I/Os. The Barionet 1000 is well suited for a wide range of functions including access control, environmental monitoring, failover switching, motion detection, automated climate control, and more.

Designed to enhance single and multi-screen digital signage in retail environments and public attractions, Barix will demonstrate the latest updates to its Audio Signage platform, including multichannel audio support. Boosting the effectiveness of digital signage through synchronized streaming audio, Barix Audio Signage delivers multiple audio tracks to visitors’ mobile devices over a local Wi-Fi connection with very low latency. Running on a compact Barix Exstreamer Store & Play device, Barix Audio Signage aims to eliminate the cost and complexity of PC-based systems, delivering audio streams as simply and quickly as possible.