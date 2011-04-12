CCS Expands Annual Classroom Grant

Scottsdale, AZ--CCS has expanded its third annual "Classroom Solutionz" grant opportunity for K-12 educators. Arizona educators can apply for the chance to win a dream classroom outfitted with the latest in education technology, and receive training to go along with it, a package worth thousands of dollars to local schools.

CCS will select multiple winners this year and announce grant awards in May 2011. The request for proposal (RFP) applications are available online at classroomtoolz.com.

Eligible teachers must hold a valid standard Arizona K-12 teaching certificate, currently teach in grades K-12 with a permanent classroom assignment and currently teach in a public, nonprofit charter or nonprofit private school. Submissions must be received by Friday, April 29 at 4:00 pm.

Responses to the RFP offering the best integration of education technology to improve teaching methods, while introducing new programs, will win the technology grant for the 2011-2012 school year. CCS and its manufacturer partners will provide all technology, installation services and training for the winning educators and their schools. CCS sets no dollar amount limit for individual classroom grants — the value of the grant is based on the merit and inventiveness of the idea outlined by the educator in the application.

Last year, there was one winning application. Kristina Manning, an elementary school teacher at the Arizona School for the Deaf in Tucson, AZ, was awarded $15,000 worth of technology and training.

"I'm absolutely thrilled my class was chosen as a recipient of these interactive education tools," said Manning. "Teaching with a document camera, wireless slates and student response systems has greatly improved student interaction and instruction time efficiency. It's been such a wonderful gift and we're so thankful for it."