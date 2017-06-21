Barco Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

Barco has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP) as an integration partner in the program’s Complementary Technology Provider track.

The LCP provides a framework for delivering high-quality video collaboration experiences across customer environments. Through the LCP, Barco augments the Logitech solutions to provide an easy-to-use wireless presentation system that allows up to four meeting participants to simultaneously share their content on the main display using their own laptop, cellphone, or tablet, with a ClickShare button.

ClickShare system by Barco

“We are excited about the opportunity to integrate ClickShare with Logitech’s collaboration solutions to deliver an effective content-sharing user experience,” said Wim De Bruyne, vice president meeting experience for Barco. “ClickShare is the leading wireless collaboration solution offering excellent image presentation, proven ease of use, and high reliability. All of our models are compatible, offering the perfect complement to enhance the quality and simplicity of Logitech’s video collaboration solutions.”

ClickShare is Barco's wireless presentation and collaboration system that enables meeting participants to share content on the central meeting room screen. Barco provides a variety of ClickShare models to facilitate collaboration across the entire enterprise, from huddle spaces to executive boardrooms. While each offers different capabilities and deployment scenarios, all offer the same high level of security, with the top-of-the-line model providing enhanced security features.

“We are pleased that Barco has joined our program,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. “By closely collaborating with Barco, we are able to offer an enhanced collaboration experience to our joint customers.”