Sharp Unveils PN-L702B Interactive Solution

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, unveiled the PN-L702B, a complete interactive and digital solution for collaborative meetings, presentations, video conferencing, live data and interactive digital signage in a corporate setting.

“This solution provides the backdrop for interactive and collaborative working sessions, while setting a new standard in price-performance for touch-screen displays,” said Mike Marusic, senior vice president, Business Solutions Group, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “Imagine interacting face-to-face with your colleagues around the globe, pulling up additional content and images to illustrate your conversation, and all the while capturing detailed notes.”

With this solution, companies can communicate, collaborate and disseminate information in real-time, globally. This digital meeting solution offers businesses a higher quality visual display than a traditional projector, in addition to the touch-screen capabilities, creating a hands-on meeting experience.

“In this difficult economy, companies are turning to multi-functional technology to meet their increasingly diverse business needs,” said Steve Brauner, senior product planning manager for professional displays, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. “The PN-L702B combines a high performance professional display with a well-designed, comprehensive interactive whiteboard solution that meets a variety of customers’ day to day tasks, all in one place and at a very competitive price point.”

In addition to the stand-alone display, customers have the option of purchasing the bundled solution, PN-L702B-PKG, which includes the PN-L702B 70-inch (70-inch diagonal) class full-array LED backlit interactive touch-panel display, the PN-TPC1W7 compact whiteboard PC and PN-SR760M rolling cart floor stand. The whiteboard PC connects easily to the back of the display via a provided HDMI cable.

The PN-L702B 70-inch class (69-1/2-inch diagonal) LED LCD touch-panel offers full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and is equipped with Sharp’s UV2A photo alignment and Full Array LED backlight technologies to create an energy-efficient screen that is easy to read in most environments, regardless of ambient light. The touch-screen technology uses multiple infrared sensors for accurate response, pinpointing the location of the user’s onscreen finger or touch pen to virtually eliminate potential misalignment.

Users can draw and take notes directly on the on-screen images, and save new versions to their PC or print them to a connected Sharp Multifunction Product (MFP). The intuitive software enables the selection of pen colors and eraser functions with a click of the touch pen button. Connecting the PN-L702B to a networked Sharp MFP enables users to easily scan and display existing documents and images via the pen software.

The PN-L702B is engineered for commercial 24/7 use, for uninterrupted worry-free operation and comes with a three-year onsite parts and labor limited warranty. It can also function separately of the bundled solution, as a LED LCD information display.

The PN-TPC1W7 Compact Whiteboard PC easily attaches to the rear of the display and utilizes a dual core Intel Atom N330 CPU. The PN-TPC1W7 PC comes pre-loaded with Sharp Pen Software and touch-screen drivers, and is sold with an HDMI connecting cable for easy system set-up.

The PN-L702B will be available in early October through Sharp’s network of dealers, distributors and VARs for $7,750 MSRP.