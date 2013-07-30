Meyer Sound Presents Three Technical Papers on Active Acoustics

At the recent 21st International Congress on Acoustics (ICA) in Montreal, Meyer Sound led three technical paper presentations focusing on the latest advances and applications of active acoustics, a field that has garnered widespread interest amongst multipurpose venues and the acoustics community.

All three papers are publicly available on the Acoustical Society of America website: http://asadl.org

“Optimizing Acoustics for Spoken Word Using Active Acoustics” was co-authored by Steve Ellison, Meyer Sound’s applications director for digital products, and Pierre Germain, senior acoustic engineer. The paper discusses the theoretical and practical issues involved in designing room acoustics for optimum intelligibility across various uses, and describes an active acoustic system capable of optimizing early reflections in different scenarios. Download the full paper here.

Lastly, Roger Schwenke, Ph.D., staff scientist at Meyer Sound, presented his paper at ICA entitled “Active Acoustics and Sound Reinforcement at TUI Operettenhaus, Hamburg.” Schwenke’s case study examines the unique integration of active acoustics and sound reinforcement system design in a theatrical space. This combination allows the same system components to be utilized for both extension of room reverberation and creative applications of spatial surround effects. Download the full paper here.

The 2013 ICA was held in June at Montreal’s Palais des congrès jointly with the 165th meeting of the Acoustical Society of America and the 52nd Meeting of the Canadian Acoustical Association.