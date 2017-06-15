AVProConnect Inks Distribution Partnership With Pioneer Music Company

AVProConnect of AVPro Global Holdings has partnered with Pioneer Music Company, which will act as a full distributor of the AVProConnect line of connectivity solutions. Established in 1869, Pioneer Music Company is a family-owned business spanning six generations. The company provides products and solutions to many different industries ranging from residential AV to automation, network distribution, surveillance, and installation accessories.

AVProConnect products are used in retail signal distribution, hospitality, digital signage, residential AV, and commercial AV installations for switching, splitting, connecting and controlling HDMI. AVProConnect specializes in high-bandwidth, 18Gbps video distribution with multiple products built to handle HDR, wide color gamut, 16-bit (per pixel) deep color, and 4K@60 4:4:4 support, and advanced EDID management. The full product line includes an array of extenders, distribution amplifiers, matrix switches, multiviewers, control software, audio equipment, and a testing/troubleshooting kit.

With distribution centers in Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas, Pioneer Music Company serves more than 2000 dealers across the Midwest.

“Working with Pioneer is a perfect partnership as we embody the same values rooted deeply in customer service,” said Matt Murray of AVProConnect. “Our cutting-edge products will now be available throughout the Midwest at their Omaha, Kansas City, and newly opened St. Louis locations. The team at Pioneer possesses an impressive depth of knowledge and is a mainstay in the industry. We are proud and excited to be working together to make AVProConnect easily accessible in this region.”