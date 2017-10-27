Avocor Signs Partnership Agreement with Collaboration Specialists, Yorktel

The What: The global collaboration display manufacturer Avocor announced this week that Yorktel has joined the Avocor partner network as a Platinum partner. A leading provider of collaborative services and solutions to the commercial and public sectors, Yorktel now offers the Avocor F series interactive displays. With HD and 4K options, ranging from 65-inches to 84-inches, these agnostic, affordable solutions enhance modern workspaces and accelerate productivity.

The Why: “There is significant demand for Avocor collaborative displays across a wide range of Enterprise customers right now and demand will only continue to grow as customers realize the value of enhanced communication,” said Dana Corey, vice president & general manager Avocor North America. “Yorktel brings 30 years of expertise in video-centric collaboration making them an ideal partner for us. Their experience and expertise are added value for Avocor customers.”

The Line-Up: The award-winning F series is unique in the collaboration display space because it is platform-agnostic and works seamlessly with any third-party unified communication tools and collaboration software. User ready right out of the box, the Avocor F series has advanced touch technology, easily integrates into any existing network and is affordable for any room size or budget. Once a competitive advantage only found in large corporations, Avocor makes collaboration technology accessible to everyone and easy and intuitive for anyone to use. Organizations can create their ideal collaborative working environment and rest easy knowing their purchase will work with all their favorite communication apps, such as Skype for Business or Zoom, and is future-proof, upgradeable and works with all devices and applications seamlessly.

The Bottom Line: Bin Guan, Yorktel’s Chief Technology Officer, stated, ”Expanding our portfolio of collaboration offerings with Avocor’s well respected, feature-rich line of displays provides our customers with exceptional performance for their collaboration display needs and security that they’re getting a reliable, supported product. With capabilities and features that we haven’t previously seen – not to mention that they’re backed by an unheard of three-year advanced replacement warranty – makes us believe customers are bound to find great value in Avocor displays.”

