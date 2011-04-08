LiteTouch Offers Tech Tour in North Amercia

LiteTouch has announced their 2011 LiteTouch Wireless Tech Tour, a multi-city tour across North America, providing direct in-field training to dealers and electrical contractors.

During the LiteTouch Wireless Tech Tour, LiteTouch technicians will review the complete LiteTouch Hybrid product line. The full day agenda will focus on features, system planning, overcoming common retrofit obstacles, programming with LiteWare software, and installation/wireless best practices. Each session includes hands-on hardware and software demos.

LiteTouch Wireless Tech Tour Schedule:

April 28, Phoenix, AZ

May 13, Los Angeles, CA

May 25, San Francisco, CA

June 20, Vancouver, BC Canada

June 24, Calgary, AB Canada

July 6, Toronto, ON Canada

August 2, New Haven, CT

September 13, Glenwood Springs, CO

September 26, Minneapolis, MN

“With the availability of the Remote Base Antenna, our new range extension tool, the LiteTouch Wireless System can be installed in even the largest of homes," said Angie Larson, LiteTouch VP of sales and marketing. "Dealers and electrical contractors who couple this new tool with the LiteTouch Hybrid Wall Box Dimmer can install wireless lighting control with confidence. No communication lag time regardless of job size."