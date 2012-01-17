L-Acoustics K1 and V-DOSC Systems Stolen

Guadalajara, Mexico--In the early morning hours of December 8th, 2011, L-Acoustics systems provider Procolor of Guadalajara, Mexico had an entire 53-foot semi truck and trailer of equipment stolen at the conclusion of a Britney Spears concert in Mexico City.

The missing trailer contained 24 L-Acoustics K1 and 18 V-DOSC line source elements, 12 K1-SB low-frequency extension enclosures and 48 SB-218 subwoofers, among other items. Serial numbers are available upon request.

Any knowledge as to the existence and/or whereabouts of this equipment should be shared with L-Acoustics, Procolor or local law enforcement authorities. Product returns or submissions of information may be made anonymously.

For further details, please contact Paul Freudenberg, L-Acoustics business development manager - Americas, at paul.freudenberg@l-acoustics.com, or Javier Barba, owner and general director of Procolor, at contacto@procolor.com.mx.

“Although the circumstances are very unfortunate and part of a regrettably endemic issue here in Mexico, we are thankful to the good authorities that are attempting to help us resolve this situation,” said Procolor’s Javier Barba. “In the meantime, we will continue to focus on providing the best possible concert production services for our clients.”

Despite the theft, Procolor still has a considerable inventory of L-Acoustics gear left and is carrying on with business as usual. The company will soon be taking a K1 system out on Maná’s continuing Drama y Luz tour to Venezuela, Colombia, Santo Domingo, Mexico and the US. Additional Procolor tours in the next two months include Ricardo Arjona, Selena Gomez’s Mexican tour, and three shows with Marc Antony and Alejandro Fernandez.

L-Acoustics’ Paul Freudenberg adds, “Procolor is the first and only K1 owner in Mexico and we are shocked and saddened that they have been victims of this crime. We hope to assist them in recovering their equipment and would urge other sound companies and audio professionals to carefully be on the lookout for the stolen items.”