ClearOne Launches Training & Certification Website

ClearOne has launched a newly enhanced ClearOne University website that offers the capability to train and certify Product Specialists on the Audio/Video Distribution and Control DigiLinX/VIEW product line.

“We recognize the importance of providing continuing education and are committed to ensuring that our dealers have our complete support in keeping current with our products and technology,” said Tracy Bathurst, Chief Strategy Officer at ClearOne. “We offer both a robust online curriculum and in-depth, on-site classes to consultants, integrators and users who are interested in the ClearOne Audio/Video Distribution and Control DigiLinX/VIEW product lines.”

Users who log into the site at www.clearone.com/university are offered an on-line self-paced training course program consisting of video presentation modules. These course modules will take participants through the needed education on the Audio/Video Distribution and Control DigiLinX / VIEW product lines to complete the Product Specialist Certification process.

The on-line training modules for the Audio/Video Distribution and Control DigiLinX/VIEW product line consist of the following ten courses: 1- Overview of the DigiLinX/VIEW Product Line, 2- Review of Switches and Power Supplies, 3- Features and Capabilities of VIEW Audio Encoders, 4- Features and Capabilities of VIEW Audio Decoders, 5- VIEW IP Video – Review of VIEW Video Encoders and Decoders, 6- EIM Devices Capabilities and Accessories Overview, 7- VIEW TouchLinX Controllers Features and Capabilities, 8- VIEW ControLInX Capabilities Overview, 9- Overview of VIEW Software Features, and 10- VIEW Applications Overview. Once the participant has completed the ten on-line video course modules, they are given the option to take the Certified Product Specialist Exam. An exam grade of 80% or higher is required to achieve Product Specialist certification. Upon passing the exam, the participant can print out a certificate confirming that they are now a Certified Product Specialist.

ClearOne also offers 2-day on-site Technical Specialist Training certification classes at select locations. This course provides the opportunity for individuals to attend the Technical Product Specialist certification training in a class room environment to complete their certification. Users can view the upcoming calendar and register for the 2-day on-site Technical Specialist trainings at www.clearone.com/resources/training.php?content=technical&show=calendar.

The training courses and certifications are open to anyone who would like to learn more about the Audio/Video Distribution and Control DigiLinX / VIEW product lines. New content is constantly added, so those who have completed the certification are encouraged to check back often for additional learning opportunities.