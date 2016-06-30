Avidex Industries to Acquire Digital Networks Group

Avidex Industries LLC and Digital Networks Group Inc. have entered into an agreement under which Avidex will acquire Digital Networks Group (DNG).

By combining the organizations’ mutual focus on the relationship with the clients, understanding their business, and maximizing the technology investments to increase productivity and profitability, the acquisition will allow for wider deployment of new solutions and an increased footprint and knowledge base to serve the corporate, healthcare, technology, and education verticals. The scale of the new entity will also result in greater product innovation, bringing new and advanced services to their clients.

“The teams at Avidex and DNG are filled with the innovators of our industry,” said Shedan Maghzi, president of Avidex. “Representatives of each of these companies have architected some of the most revolutionary communications solutions ever created for some of the most advanced companies within their verticals. That spirit of innovation and focus on quality will live on, and it will create real benefits and great longterm value for our clients and the employees of both companies.

“With our expanded reach, we will be able to accelerate the deployment of customized AV solutions, and will create and maintain a more effective and efficient service model. The scale of the new Avidex, along with the combined talents we can bring to bear, position us to deliver a unified AV technology and managed services future that will unleash the full power of our capabilities.”

“The acquisition of DNG will accelerate the growth and leadership of Avidex," said Mike Stammire, co-founder and president of DNG. “This agreement recognizes the unique value of DNG, and brings together two great companies that share a common philosophy of strong client relationships, operational excellence, innovative solutions, and a commitment to our employees.

“Our shared depth and breadth of experience and synergies will, for the first time, provide a single organization capable of providing best-of-breed AV/IT solutions across all major industry sectors. This combination will only accelerate the great operating momentum we’ve seen over the last several years and provide enormous opportunities for our employees. My partners and are thrilled to be part of Avidex and the entire Itochu family. We are convinced this is absolutely the right decision for the future of Digital Networks Group and the team we have built over the years.”