Chief & Luidia Create Interactive Short Throw Projector Mount

- Chief is announcing a new partnership with Luidia, the developer of interactive solutions.
- Luidia’s eBeam technology will be integrated into Chief’s Short Throw Projector Mount Line. Any Short Throw projector can now be upgraded to perform a variety of digital functions by simply installing the interactive wall mount. This solution complements Luidia’s eBeam interactive whiteboard system, of which hundreds of thousands have been installed. Like previous eBeam systems, it works with standard computers, projectors and a variety of input devices to transform existing whiteboards and writing surfaces into interactive whiteboards. Luidia’s patented technology makes it easy for users to present, annotate and interact with projected content, while capturing the results, which can be shared over the Internet for remote meetings.
- “eBeam technology has transformed the way schools and businesses plan for and adopt interactive projectors,” says Luidia Senior Vice President Roy Erez. “Now they can convert any wall mounted projector into an interactive solution – extending the life of existing projectors while incorporating the latest interactive functionality.”
- The eBeam technology gives business and education users the ability to transform walls, traditional whiteboards and flat surfaces into interactive workspaces which eliminates the need to replace these surfaces with new and costly smartboards, the company says.
- The new Chief Interactive Mounts will work with standard projectors and both Windows and Mac computers and integrates seamlessly with existing applications. The new Chief Interactive Short Throw Line will be available in March.
- “We’re excited to be able to combine Luidia’s innovative interactive technology with our award-winning Chief short-throw projector mounts,” says Milestone AV Technologies Chief Executive Officer Scott Gill. “By combining our easy-to-install short-throw mount solution with any compatible projector, we can make interactivity simpler and more affordable for educational and corporate applications.”
- The new Interactive Short Throw Wall Mounts offer flexibility in classrooms, offices, and conference rooms. For AV specialist, architects and builders, they offer greater control over the look and design of projector display surface, whiteboards and interactive boards.