AVI-SPL Announces Leadership Shake Up

AVI-SPL is losing its executive VP of operations, Doug Carnell, at the end of the year. Carnell will stay on with AVI-SPL until December 1, 2014 to transition his responsibilities for the United States to Dale Bottcher and Mark Linton, both SVP of sales and operations.

Bottcher and Linton will report directly to CEO John Zettel. Sales and operations functions will continue to report up to this strong leadership team who will be instrumental with the growth and success of AVI-SPL.