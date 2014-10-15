AVI-SPL Announces Leadership Shake Up

AVI-SPL is losing its executive VP of operations, Doug Carnell, at the end of the year. Carnell will stay on with AVI-SPL until December 1, 2014 to transition his responsibilities for the United States to Dale Bottcher and Mark Linton, both SVP of sales and operations.
Bottcher and Linton will report directly to CEO John Zettel. Sales and operations functions will continue to report up to this strong leadership team who will be instrumental with the growth and success of AVI-SPL.
- “We wish Doug all the best with the next chapter of his career,” said John Zettel, AVI-SPL CEO. “Over the last eleven years, through everything from his work as head of the Chicago office and enterprise sales, to his leadership in standardizing and documenting operational delivery, Doug has played a vital role in this company's success. As EVP of operations, Doug has built an incredibly talented organization and laid the foundation for the continual success of our operations team.”
- “I’ve enjoyed being a part of the AVI-SPL family since 2003 and I couldn’t be more proud to work with such a talented group of people,” said Carnell. “I’m excited for the future of the company with this new leadership team in place. They have extensive industry expertise and leadership skills that will propel the company's sales and operations teams forward.”